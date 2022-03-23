Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Up 4.7%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.56. 5,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,011,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

