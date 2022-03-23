SUN Price Reaches $0.0265 (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.65 or 0.06974863 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,100.97 or 0.99790639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042701 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

