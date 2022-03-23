Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 157,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 73,822,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

