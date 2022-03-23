Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 4.5%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 157,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 73,822,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 205,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 59,831 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 24.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 8,529,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.