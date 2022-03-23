Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.31.

RUN stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $29,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,896 shares of company stock valued at $564,088. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

