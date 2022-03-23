SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $810.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $900.00 to $810.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.79% from the company’s previous close.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $787.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $587.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.75. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

