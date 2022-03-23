Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

SCMWY stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.13. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

