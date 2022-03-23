Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €124.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €124.00 ($136.26) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €119.37 ($131.17).

Shares of FRA SY1 traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €106.20 ($116.70). The company had a trading volume of 319,692 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is €105.97 and its 200-day moving average is €116.53. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

