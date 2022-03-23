Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

SNV stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

