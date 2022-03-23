Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.24 billion and the highest is $16.37 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $66.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 billion to $66.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.14 billion to $71.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

