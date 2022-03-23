Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sysco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,538,000 after acquiring an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $589,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 21.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 48.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

