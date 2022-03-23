Takkt (ETR:TTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.82

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €15.82 ($17.38) and last traded at €15.66 ($17.21), with a volume of 21178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.78 ($17.34).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.80 ($19.56) price target on shares of Takkt in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

