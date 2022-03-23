Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanzanian Gold Corp is a mineral resource company. It engages in the exploration and development of gold properties primarily in Tanzania. The Company’s principal properties include Buckreef Project, Kigosi Project, Lunguya Project Area, Itetemia Property and Luhala Property. Tanzanian Gold Corp, formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation, is based in TORONTO Ontario. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.83. Tanzanian Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

