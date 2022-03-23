Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.58

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.58 and last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 2704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.21 and a beta of 2.66.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,300 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after purchasing an additional 286,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

