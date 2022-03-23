Tattooed Chef, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.23. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $25.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,470,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 147,228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

