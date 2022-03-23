TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans Sells 11,200 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.36, for a total transaction of C$788,042.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at C$180,546.07.

TC Energy stock opened at C$70.37 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$56.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.17. The stock has a market cap of C$69.05 billion and a PE ratio of 37.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CSFB lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.21.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.