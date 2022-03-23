TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $31,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $4,289,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 92.00.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down 1.06 on Wednesday, hitting 45.87. 12,002,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,737,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of 58.05. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 33.46 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.