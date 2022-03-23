TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.31.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,112 shares of company stock worth $8,330,530. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.