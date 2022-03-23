TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,678 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. 468,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

