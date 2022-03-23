TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,879.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $3.97 on Wednesday, reaching $431.52. 2,629,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,360. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $436.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.38.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

