TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 4,820,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,537. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

