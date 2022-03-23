TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after buying an additional 1,004,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 309,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.27.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.