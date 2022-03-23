TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 197 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.58. 1,086,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $234.70 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.