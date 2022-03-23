TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ED stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,334. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

