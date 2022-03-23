TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.26. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,132,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 698,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

