TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
TCRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.39.
Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.26. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,132,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 698,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
