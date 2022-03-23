TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TELA Bio stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 567,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 619,324 shares of company stock worth $7,420,287. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

