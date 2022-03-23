Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 722.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Telefónica were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 496,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 9.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 335,281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

TEF opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.