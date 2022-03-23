Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Price Target to $7.00

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.
NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27. Enjoy Technology has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.16.
Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
