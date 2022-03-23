Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.94

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 192543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 135,414 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 707,390 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

