Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of TME traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,731,646. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15.
TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.98.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.