Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 174,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 17,731,646 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.98.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after buying an additional 18,317,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,829,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

