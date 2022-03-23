Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $993.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $998.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $892.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $939.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

