Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 202,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 27,283,279 shares.The stock last traded at $999.00 and had previously closed at $993.98.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $892.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $939.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

