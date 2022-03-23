Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 172.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,381,000 after buying an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $182.35 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

