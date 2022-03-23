TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 15,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.79, for a total value of C$2,036,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$569,110,962.69.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$140.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$87.52 and a 1-year high of C$148.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFII. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.07.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

