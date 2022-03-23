The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Ann Scott Blouin Sells 390 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 156,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
