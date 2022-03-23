The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Motco acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,817.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period.

Shares of GUT opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

