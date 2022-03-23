The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €139.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €139.00 ($152.75) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($169.23) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €137.07 ($150.63).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €102.50 ($112.64) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. SAP has a one year low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a one year high of €129.74 ($142.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €117.25.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

