The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hershey by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $154.92 and a 52 week high of $216.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

