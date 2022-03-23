The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Stuart Aitken Sells 52,678 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KR opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

