The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Sells $6,429,570.81 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $76,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

