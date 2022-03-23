The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $367.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.99 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

