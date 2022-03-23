The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.26. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $5.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.22. 4,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,815. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

