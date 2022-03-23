The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.26. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $5.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.22. 4,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,815. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.