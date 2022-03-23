The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

