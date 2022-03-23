The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $431,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

