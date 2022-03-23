The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $192.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

