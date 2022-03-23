TheStreet Upgrades Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) to C

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

