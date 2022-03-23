Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Gap Down to $80.33

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.33, but opened at $77.84. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

