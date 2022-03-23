Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TXG stock opened at C$15.97 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

