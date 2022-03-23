TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.22. TORM shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $632.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of -309.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 6.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

